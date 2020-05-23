The United Way and Waco Foundation have partnered to create the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, responding to immediate and longer-term needs that continue to emerge out of this unprecedented time.
United Way has seeded the fund with a gift of $100,000 which was made possible by corporate partners, the Allergan Foundation, L3Harris Technologies, Texas Mutual: Worker’s Compensation Insurance, Truist Foundation and Wells Fargo.
The initial phase of funding will go to Caritas of Waco, Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp., Mission Waco, and The Salvation Army, which will receive distribute the money to individuals and families in immediate need of food, housing, utilities and child care.
For more information, visit unitedwaywaco.org/covid.
City offices closed
City of Waco operations will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
Monday’s trash and green carts will be picked up Wednesday.
Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled.
The Water Office drive-thru windows will be closed, but customers can call 299-2489 for emergency water problems.
Memorial Day paper
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish a printed edition May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The electronic replica edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com/eedition by 4 a.m. Monday.
Print publication will resume Tuesday.
MCC closed
McLennan Community College will close Monday for Memorial Day. Online minimester classes will resume Tuesday.
Current MCC students and those who have completed the application process may continue to register for summer and fall classes through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.
Ceremony canceled
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System’s Memorial Day event, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of vulnerable populations.
For more information, call Canaan Brumley at 619-246-8763 or email Deborah.Meyer@va.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.