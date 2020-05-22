City of Waco operations will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
The Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center and landfill will be closed Monday, and Monday’s trash and green carts will be picked up Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library curbside pickup will resume Tuesday. The Libraries remain closed because of COVID-19.
Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled.
The Water Office drive-thru windows will be closed, but customers can call 299-2489 for emergency water problems.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and the trails at the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open Monday with various restrictions. The Cameron Park Zoo remains closed, with a reopening slated for May 29.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County who are facing eviction may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs.
Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
Memorial Day paper
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish a printed edition May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The electronic replica edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com/eedition by 4 a.m. Monday.
Print publication will resume Tuesday.
Car show
Passionate Rides Car Club will have its annual Heart of Texas Super Show on Saturday at the city of Waco Hart-Patterson Track Complex, 501 S. 32nd St.
This event will feature car enthusiasts showing off what they have built, in addition to food, live music, merchandise vendors and activities for children.
Vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost.
Dr. Jared Ranly will provide the vet services.
For information, call 512-927-6581.
Church tailgate
Cogdell United Methodist Church is hosting a tailgate meeting at 6 p.m. each Sunday in the church parking lot, 1201 W. Highway 6.
Parking is specified. The meeting includes music and a message from the pastor.
