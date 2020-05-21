The Riesel Lions Club will put on the Riesel Fair and BBQ Cook-off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1270 E. Frederick St.
The day will start with a “straight” domino tournament and an egg hunt at 9 a.m. There will also be children’s activities, live entertainment by Joel Wood, a cornhole tournament starting at 2 p.m. and the barbecue cook-off.
A Carter BloodCare bus will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 290-0622.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County who are facing eviction may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs.
Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
NAACP scholarships
The Waco NAACP Scholarships deadline has been extended to July 1.
Applicants may apply for a two-year college scholarship, four-year college scholarship or continuing education scholarship.
The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter has also updated its scholarship deadline to July 1. The Phi Delta Kappa chapter’s scholarship is for students planning to pursue a degree in the field of education.
For more information, call 744-5800.
Memorial Day paper
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish a printed edition May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The electronic replica edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com/eedition by 4 a.m. Monday.
Car show
Passionate Rides Car Club will have its annual “Heart of Texas Super Show” May 23 at the city of Waco Hart-Patterson Track Complex, 501 S. 32nd St.
This event will feature car enthusiasts showing off what they have built, in addition to food, live music, merchandise vendors and activities for kids.
Vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a vet clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost.
The vet services will be provided by Dr. Jared Ranly.
For information, call 512-927-6581.
