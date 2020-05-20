Tenants in McLennan County who are facing eviction may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs.
Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
Legal clinic
Mission Waco’s Legal Assistance Program will be reopening its legal clinic on a monthly basis starting Thursday.
It is first come, first served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
Clients should bring legal questions with any relevant documentation. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, and all clients are expected to wear a mask.
For more information, call 296-9866, ext. 314.
Ceremony canceled
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System’s Memorial Day event, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled becuase of COVID-19.
The VA system made the decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of vulnerable populations including older veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information, call Canaan Brumley at 619-246-8763 or email Deborah.Meyer@va.gov.
NAACP scholarships
The Waco NAACP Scholarships deadline has been extended to July 1.
Applicants may apply for a two-year college scholarship, four-year college scholarship or continuing education scholarship.
The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter has also updated its scholarship deadline to July 1. The Phi Delta Kappa chapter’s scholarship is for students planning to pursue a degree in the field of education.
For more information, call 744-5800.
Concert postponed
Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas has postponed its scheduled May 29 concert, “A Night with Holly Tucker,” until further notice.
All tickets will be honored on the new date.
For more information, call 754-3942.
Memorial Day paper
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish a printed edition on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The electronic replica edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com/eedition by 4 a.m. Monday.
