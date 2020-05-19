The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization is soliciting comments regarding proposed amendments to Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan and on the draft 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program.
Two public informational meetings will be conducted virtually by conference call today (Wednesday, May 20) to provide information regarding the plans and to accept comments from the public. They are at noon and 5:30 p.m.
The phone number is 774-220-4000. Listeners should enter the ID number 472-3775 when prompted.
A 20-minute presentation will be provided by MPO staff and will be followed by an opportunity for questions and answers.
A PowerPoint presentation about the two documents is available for download on the MPO website at: waco-texas.com/cms-mpo/page.aspx?id=490. MPO staff will follow the presentation during the call.
The MPO is accepting comments regarding the draft transportation plan through June 5. Comments should be directed to Christopher Evilia and may be submitted to mpo@wacotx.gov or at 750-1605.
Ceremony canceled
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System’s Memorial Day event, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VA system made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of vulnerable populations like older veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information, contact Canaan Brumley at 619-246-8763 or email Deborah.Meyer@va.gov.
Campgrounds
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds at Lake Waco will reopen Wednesday with reservations required.
Airport Park, Speegleville Park, Midway Park and Reynolds Creek Park will open, but no payment will be taken at the gate. Reservations can be made by calling 877-444-6777 or by visiting recreation.gov.
Playgrounds, group campsites and group pavilions will continued to be closed at the lake, as will Airport Park beach.
Memorial Day paper
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish a printed edition May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The electronic replica edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com/eedition by 4 a.m. Monday.
