The Women’s Fastpitch Softball Association will hold tryouts from 2 to 5 p.m. July 5 at Lake Air Little League for adults interested in joining a new league to Waco.
For more information and precise field location, call 420-6595.
Grants available
The city of Waco and McLennan County have approved a local small business relief program that will offer grants of up to $5,000.
The application and guidelines can be found at CovidWaco.com.
To qualify, businesses must have:
- 10 or fewer employees
- Physical location in McLennan County
- Experienced loss of income due to COVID-19
- Loss must have occurred between March 17 and April 30.
Application reviews will start May 8, and grants will be released starting May 15.
Hazardous waste
The Household Hazardous Waste Day event scheduled for Saturday in Waco has been canceled.
It will be rescheduled at a later date.
Mobile WIC
The Waco McLennan County Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children program has a mobile unit in the parking lot of the Health District at 225 W. Waco Drive, where WIC clients can pick up the necessary items normally obtained inside the now closed Health District offices.
To make an appoint to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.
Cemetery donations
The annual Gholson Cemetery Association meeting has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. However, financial support for cemetery maintenance is greatly needed.
Please send contributions to Jimmy L. Gifford, 840 Mary Ware Drive, Waco, TX, 76705.
Diabetes program
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes is a program for people with Type 2 Diabetes. Texas A&M AgriLife and McLennan Community College Continuing Education have teamed up to hold a 5-week program with instructor-led classes on the internet that will explore a new topic each week.
Cost is $12. All materials will be emailed to participants. Classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from May 12 through June 11.
Call MCC at 299-8888 for registration information. For any additional information, email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
