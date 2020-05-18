Central Texas Veterans Health Care System’s Memorial Day event, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of vulnerable populations like older veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information, contact Canaan Brumley at 619-246-8763 or email Deborah.Meyer@va.gov.
Campgrounds
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds at Lake Waco will reopen Wednesday with reservations required.
Airport Park, Speegleville Park, Midway Park and Reynolds Creek Park will open on that date, but no payment will be taken at the gate. Reservations can be made by calling 877-444-6777 or by visiting recreation.gov.
Playgrounds, group campsites and group pavilions will continued to be closed at the lake, as will Airport Park beach.
Parks reopen
Amenities in Waco city parks reopened to the public Monday. These include basketball courts, Sul Ross Park skate park, the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, water fountains and restrooms. Park trails and natural areas have remained open.
Residents are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers, as well as the Multipurpose Center, remain closed to the public.
Memorial Day paper
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish a printed edition May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The electronic replica edition will be available to all subscribers at wacotrib.com/eedition by 4 a.m. Monday.
Passionate Rides
Passionate Rides Car Club hosts its annual “Heart of Texas Super Show” Saturday at the city of Waco Hart-Patterson Track Complex, 501 S. 32nd St.
This event attracts area car enthusiasts showing what they have proudly built. The event also features food, live music, merchandise, vendors and kids activities.
