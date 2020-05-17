U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds at Lake Waco will reopen Wednesday with reservations required.
Airport Park, Speegleville Park, Midway Park and Reynolds Creek Park will open on that date, but no payment will be taken at the gate. Reservations can be made by calling 877-444-6777 or by visiting recreation.gov.
Playgrounds, group campsites and group pavilions will continued to be closed at the lake, as will Airport Park beach.
Parks reopen
Amenities in Waco city parks reopen to the public Monday. These include basketball courts, playground structures, Sul Ross Skate Park, the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, water fountains and restrooms. Park trails and natural areas have remained open.
Residents are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers, as well as the Multi-Purpose Center, remain closed to the public.
Waco ISD meal sites
Here is the complete list of locations where Waco ISD is offering its free curbside meal service, with breakfast served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Bell’s Hill Elementary, 2100 Ross Ave.
- Brook Avenue Elementary, 720 Brook Ave.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary, 2115 Meridian Ave.
- Cesar Chavez Middle, 700 S. 15th St.
- Crestview Elementary, 1120 New Road
- Dean Highland Elementary, 3300 Maple Ave.
- G.W. Carver Middle, 1601 J.J. Flewellen Road
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St.
- Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Mountainview Elementary, 5901 Bishop Drive
- North Waco Annex/Campus, 2015 Alexander Ave.
- South Waco Elementary, 2104 Gurley Lane
- Tennyson Middle, 6100 Tennyson Drive
- University High, 3201 S. New Road
- West Avenue Elementary, 1101 N. 15th St.
No Memorial Day paper
The Waco Tribune-Herald will not publish a print edition May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
The e-edition will be available to all subscribers at www.wacotrib.com, by 4 a.m. Monday.
