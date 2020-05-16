Amenities in Waco city parks reopen to the public Monday. These include basketball courts, playground structures, Sul Ross Skate Park, the horseshoe pits at Brazos Park East, water fountains and restrooms. Park trails and natural areas remain open.
Residents are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers, as well as the Multi-Purpose Center, remain closed to the public.
Free legal clinic
Mission Waco’s Legal Assistance Program will be reopening its Legal Clinic on a monthly basis starting Thursday.
It is first come, first served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
Please bring legal questions with any relevant documentation. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, and all clients are expected to wear a mask.
For more information, call 296-9866, ext. 314.
Church tailgate
Cogdell United Methodist Church will host a tailgate meeting at 6 p.m. each Sunday in the church parking lot, 1201 W. Highway 6.
Parking is specified, and the meetings include music and a message from the pastor.
No city summer camps
The city of Waco will not conduct its traditional Summer Day Camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers this year.
Additionally, Camp Cameron will not take place.
NAACP scholarship
The Waco NAACP Scholarships deadline has been extended to July 1.
Applicants may apply for a two-year college scholarship, four-year college scholarship or continuing education scholarship. The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter has also updated its scholarship deadline to July 1. The Phi Delta Kappa chapter’s scholarship is for students planning to pursue a degree in the field of education.
For more information, call 744-5800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.