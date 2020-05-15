The McLennan County Tax Office, 214 N. Fourth St., has reopened to the public. The substations in McGregor and West, however, remain closed until further notice.
Customers should expect modifications to the office to promote physical distancing. McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs recommends residents do business by mail when possible.
A drop box is provided outside the office for payments.
The office was closed March 18, so customers should expect delays if unable to conduct business by mail.
MCC summer camps
McLennan Community College’s Continuing Education department has canceled the majority of its annual Kids College summer camps in an effort to keep the campers, instructors and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some camps being offered independently through business and community partner organizations will continue at their off-campus locations. Participants registered for the camps will be notified. Additionally, a small number of camps will be offered virtually.
For more information, contact MCC’s Continuing Education department at 299-8888 or cereg@mclennan.edu.
Holly Tucker concert
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present A Night with Holly Tucker at 7 p.m. May 29 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $10 for advance general admission, $15 at the door, or $25 for a VIP meet and greet.
The KCD Band also will perform. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
For more information, all 754-3942. The event was originally scheduled March 28.
Pancake breakfast
The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast will run from 8 a.m. to 101:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The all you can eat breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. The cost is $6.
Recycling center
The Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for residential users only.
The Citizens Collection Station at the city landfill off Highway 84 is also available for services. There are no restrictions for businesses to use this facility.
For more information, call the city of Waco Solid Waste Department at 299-2612.
