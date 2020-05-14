First Baptist Church in Waco, Texas Baptist Men, and Prosper Waco will be distributing food to people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 slowdown. The distribution event will start at 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Ave.
For more information, call Rand Jenkins at 214-546-3087.
Camps canceled
The city of Waco will not conduct its traditional Summer Day Camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers this year.
Additionally, Camp Cameron will not take place.
Campgrounds open soon
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds at Lake Waco will reopen Wednesday, with reservations required.
Airport Park, Speegleville Park, Midway Park and Reynolds Creek Park will open on that date, but no payment will be taken at the gate. Reservations can be made by calling 877-444-6777 or by visiting recreation.gov.
Playgrounds, group campsites and group pavilions will continued to be closed at the lake, as will Airport Park beach.
MCC cancels camps
McLennan Community College’s Continuing Education department has canceled the majority of its annual Kids College summer camps in an effort to keep the campers, instructors and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some camps being offered independently through business and community partner organizations will continue at their off-campus locations. Participants registered for the camps will be notified. Additionally, a small number of camps will be offered virtually.
For more information, contact MCC’s Continuing Education department at 299-8888 or cereg@mclennan.edu.
Scholarship deadline
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present A Night with Holly Tucker at 7 p.m. May 29 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $10 for advance general admission, $15 at the door, or $25 for a VIP meet and greet.
The KCD Band also will perform. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
For more information, all 754-3942. The event was originally scheduled March 28.
MCC scholarship deadline
The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2020-21 academic year scholarships through midnight May 15.
For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
