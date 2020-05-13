The Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy will recognize its students for their accomplishments in the program during a drive-thru pinning and senior celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 7200 Viking Drive.
GWAHCA students and families will drive through the front parking lot where staff will greet them and deliver their certificate of program completion, pin and graduation cords for seniors. Families are asked to stay in their vehicles to help Waco ISD maintain proper social distancing standards. Additionally, video of the celebration will be live-streamed on the GWAHCA Facebook page.
Westphalia vet clinic
The Knights of Columbus organization is sponsoring a veterinary clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. May 23 at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320 near Lott.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have, at a nominal cost.
The vet services will be provided by veterinarian Dr. Jared Ranly. The Knights of Columbus will also be selling sausage wraps and drinks.
For more information, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Dr. Ranly at 254-760-4316.
Youth Council
The City of Waco is seeking teens to join the 2020-21 Waco Youth Council. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 29.
Established in 1999, the Waco Youth Council encourages educating youth about local government and promotes the importance of citizen input, participation and responsibility. Student members engage in leadership and service opportunities and collaborate with local leaders, including the mayor, city council and city departments.
Interested applicants must live in the Waco city limits and be enrolled in high school in the fall of 2020. Applications can be faxed to 750-8087 or emailed to WacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov.
Applications can be downloaded at waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp.
Qualified, selected candidates will be contacted to participate in a conference call interview next month.
For questions, call 750-5980.
No city day camps
The city of Waco will not conduct its traditional summer day camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers this year.
Additionally, the Camp Cameron adventure camp will not take place.
