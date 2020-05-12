The Knights of Columbus organization is sponsoring a veterinary clinic from 8 to 11 am. Saturday at the Westphalia Hall Pavilion on State Highway 320 near Lott.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost.
The vet services will be provided by veterinarian Dr. Jared Ranly. The Knights of Columbus will also be selling sausage wraps and drinks.
For information, contact Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Dr. Ranly at 254-760-4316.
China Spring parades
China Spring Intermediate School will host teacher appreciation parades this week at their campus located at 4001 Flat Rock Road.
Each grade level will have an assigned date and time when families and students can drive through and celebrate their teachers:
- Fifth grade — Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Sixth grade — Thursday, 6 to 7 p.m.
Youth Council
The City of Waco is seeking teens to join the 2020-21 Waco Youth Council. The deadline to apply is no later than 5 p.m. May 29.
Established in 1999, the Waco Youth Council encourages educating youth about local government and promotes the importance of citizen input, participation and responsibility. Student members engage in leadership and service opportunities and collaborate with local leaders, including the mayor, city council and city departments.
Interested applicants must live in the Waco city limits and be enrolled in high school in the fall of 2020. Applications can be faxed to 750-8087 or emailed to WacoYouthCouncil@wacotx.gov. They can also be mailed to: City of Waco Parks and Recreation, ATTN: Youth Council Application Packet, P.O. Box 2570, Waco, TX 76702-2570.
Applications can be downloaded online at waco-texas.com/youth-council.asp.
Qualified, selected candidates will be contacted to participate in a conference call interview in June.
For questions, call 750-5980.
No day camps
The city of Waco will not conduct its traditional summer day camps at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers this year.
Additionally, the Camp Cameron adventure camp will not take place.
