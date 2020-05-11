U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds at Lake Waco will reopen May 20, with reservations required.
Airport Park, Speegleville Park, Midway Park and Reynolds Creek Park will open on that date, but no payment will be taken at the gate. Reservations can be made by calling 877-444-6777 or by visiting recreation.gov.
Playgrounds, group campsites and group pavilions will continue to be closed at the lake, as will Airport Park beach.
Diabetes program
Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes is a program for people with Type 2 Diabetes. Texas A&M AgriLife and McLennan Community College Continuing Education have teamed up to hold a 5-week program with instructor-led classes on the internet that will explore a new topic each week.
Cost is $12. All materials will be emailed to participants. Classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, starting Tuesday and continuing through June 11.
For registration information, call MCC at 299-8888. For any additional information, email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.
China Spring parades
China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road, will host teacher appreciation parades this week, allowing families and students to drive through and celebrate their teachers. The parades will run from 6 to 7 p.m., with fourth grade Tuesday, fifth grade Wednesday and sixth grade Thursday.
Tax office open
The McLennan County Tax Office, 214 N. Fourth St., has reopened to the public. The substations in McGregor and West, however, remain closed until further notice.
Customers should expect modifications to the office to promote physical distancing. McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs recommends residents do business by mail when possible.
A drop box is provided outside the office for payments.
The office was closed March 18, so customers should expect delays if unable to conduct business by mail.
Fastpitch tryouts
The Women’s Fastpitch Softball Association will hold tryouts from 2 to 5 p.m. July 5 at the Lake Air Little League facilities off Cobbs Avenue for adults interested in joining a new league to Waco.
For more information, call 420-6595.
