China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road, will host teacher appreciation parades this week, allowing families and students to drive through and celebrate their teachers. The parades will run from 6 to 7 p.m., with fourth grade Tuesday, fifth grade Wednesday and sixth grade Thursday.
Tax office open
The McLennan County Tax Office, 214 N. Fourth St., has reopened to the public. The substations in McGregor and West, however, remain closed until further notice.
Customers should expect modifications to the office to promote physical distancing. McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs recommends residents do business by mail when possible.
A drop box is provided outside the office for payments.
The office was closed March 18, so customers should expect delays if unable to conduct business by mail.
MCC graduation
In an effort to keep the health, wellness and safety of the graduates, their families and the community as a top priority during this unprecedented time, McLennan Community College will forego its traditional spring commencement ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.
MCC will celebrate the accomplishments of the more than 700 students completing degree and certificate programs this spring with a virtual graduation celebration. The celebration will include a message from MCC President Johnette McKown, words of encouragement from distinguished faculty members, special recognition of the graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average, as well as personal acknowledgment of all the graduates by name.
The celebration will be available for viewing later this month at www.mclennan.edu.
Hewitt library
Hewitt Public Library cardholders may continue reserving books and materials online for curbside pickup.
Curbside hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, until further notice.
Patrons should reserve books and materials on their account online, but may also call 666-2442 during working hours to request books and materials.
Library staff members will call patrons when the order is filled. Patrons will have until the next day at closing to pick up.
