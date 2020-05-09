The McLennan County Tax Office, 214 N. Fourth St., has reopened to the public. The substations in McGregor and West, however, remain closed until further notice.
Customers should expect modifications to the office to promote physical distancing. McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs recommends residents do business by mail when possible.
A drop box is provided outside the office for payments.
The office was closed March 18, so customers should expect delays if unable to transact business by mail.
Church tailgate
Cogdell United Methodist Church will host a tailgate meeting at 6 p.m. each Sunday in the church parking lot, 1201 W. Highway 6.
Parking is specified, and the meetings will include music and a message from the pastor.
MCC graduation
In an effort to keep the health, wellness and safety of the graduates, their families and the community as a top priority during this unprecedented time, McLennan Community College will forego its traditional spring commencement ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.
MCC will celebrate the accomplishments of the more than 700 students completing degree and certificate programs this spring with a virtual graduation celebration. The celebration will include a message from MCC President Johnette McKown, words of encouragement from distinguished faculty members, special recognition of the graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average, as well as personal acknowledgment of all the graduates by name.
The celebration will be available for viewing later this month at www.mclennan.edu.
China Spring parades
China Spring Intermediate School, 4001 Flat Rock Road, will host teacher appreciation parades this week, allowing families and students can drive through and celebrate their teachers. The parades will run from 6 to 7 p.m., with fourth grade Tuesday, fifth grade Wednesday and sixth grade Thursday.
Lawn bag reminder
The city of Waco solid waste department is reminding residents to use paper lawn bags for leaves and grass clippings on weeks when green yard waste bins are picked up.
The maximum number of bags is 20 per green-bin week. For more information, go to waco-texas.com or call 299-2612.
