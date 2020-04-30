The city of Waco and McLennan County have approved a local small business relief program that will offer grants of up to $5,000.

The application and guidelines can be found at CovidWaco.com.

To qualify, businesses must have:

  • 10 or fewer employees
  • Physical location in McLennan County
  • Experienced loss of income due to COVID-19
  • Loss must have occurred between March 17 and April 30.

Application reviews will start May 8, and grants will be released starting May 15.

Hewitt library

Hewitt Public Library will continue to offer services virtually and also add curbside pickup of library books starting Friday.

Hewitt Public Library cardholders may start reserving books and materials through online accounts at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and telephone requests to 666-2442 will start at 9:30 a.m. and continue during working hours.

Curbside hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, until further notice.

Library staff members will call patrons when the order is filled.

Hazardous waste

The Household Hazardous Waste Day event scheduled for Saturday in Waco has been canceled.

It will be rescheduled at a later date.

Parade Saturday

Area motorcycle riders are encouraged to take part in the “Won’t Back Down Community Parade” starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Richland Mall.

The parade will circle both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals to show support for health care workers during these trying times.

For more information, call 749-3785.

MCC scholarships

The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2020-21 academic year scholarships from Friday through midnight May 15.

For more information, call Scholarship Coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818.

Mobile WIC

The Waco McLennan County Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children program has a mobile unit in the parking lot of the Health District at 225 W. Waco Drive, where WIC clients can pick up the necessary items normally obtained inside the now closed Health District offices.

To make an appoint to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.

