Church Under the Bridge hosts “Beating Guns,” a program by authors Shane Claiborne and Michael Martin, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Meyer Center chapel, 1226 Washington Ave.
The authors will speak about hope for people who are weary of violence as part of their 37-city tour.
Local victims will also share their stories, while a blacksmith forges a garden tool from a gun.
YMCA Livestrong
The next Livestrong program at the YMCA begins March 19 and will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 pm. for 12 weeks.
There is no cost for the program and membership is not required, but space is limited. For more information or to register, please contact Carla Browning at 254-776-6612 or carla. browning@ymcactx.org.
Audubon society
The Central Texas Audubon Society meets March 19 in Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum at the corner of Bosque Blvd. and Estates Drive in Woodway.
The meet and greet is at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7. The speaker is David Sarkozi from Houston Audubon and Texas Ornithological Society. He will present a program on birds of Belize. All are welcome.
Kiwanis Seniors
Eddie Morrison is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for membership information.
Luncheon on aging
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, invites the public to a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. March 20.
Joanna Adcock, program specialist for the Area Agency on Aging, will speak about the services provided by this agency. Due to limited seating, please notify the church office at 754-7333 by noon of Tuesday, March 18.
Straw bale gardening
Lunch with the Masters is hosting a straw bale gardening program March 20 at the Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way, Woodway.
Master gardener Polly Woodward will teach a class on how to plan, prepare, and condition straw bales for this innovative method of growing a healthy home vegetable garden.
The program is from noon to 1 p.m. Call 399-9204 for more information.