The city of Waco is requesting that all customers in the Highway 84 corridor and areas west of Hewitt Drive conserve water as much as possible and stop all outdoor irrigation Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
City staff has discovered a leaking expansion joint inside the Ritchie Road Elevated Storage Facility. The leak is significant and requires immediate action to prevent a catastrophic failure and sudden loss of pressure.
Replacement of the expansion joint is scheduled for Tuesday. To facilitate the repair, the tank will be removed from service at 8 a.m. The city anticipates returning the tank to service by 10 p.m. the same day.
During the time the tank is offline, all customers in the area will be served from the Old McGregor Road Ground Storage Facility. Although this facility should adequately service all customers in the area, normal redundancy and storage capacity will be significantly reduced during these 14 hours.
Curbside book pickupAll four Waco-McLennan County Library locations will start offering curbside pickup Monday morning, operating from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The libraries remain closed through March 29.
To reserve books and set a pickup time, go to waco-texas.com/cms-library. The library will send an email or text when reserved books are ready. Customers should call when prompted that their selection is ready.
- Central: 254-750-5943
- East Waco: 254-750-8620
- South Waco: 254-750-8621
- West Waco: 254-750-3695
Customers should have their library card ready and stay in their car when they arrive. Books will be brought to the car.
Return book drop boxes remain open throughout the shutdown due to coronavirus.
Water offices close
The city of Waco Water Offices at 425 Franklin Ave. are closed due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place declaration issued on Monday. Customers can still make payments via the drive-through, drop box, online, the Call Center at 299-2489, and at HEB stores.
For new service, disconnections, problems and other information call 299-2489, including after hours.
CancellationsVisit wacotrib.com for a complete list of cancellations and postponements.
