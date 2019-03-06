Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Robert Vick, former Hood County Democratic Party chairman, and Chris Tackett will present “From Tom Delay to Yesterday: Who Controls the Texas Republican Party and What it Means for McLennan County.”
There will also be information on the legislative session and voter registration.
For more information, call 715-1923.
Square dancing event
The Texas Association of Single Square Dancers’ 45th Annual Round-Up will start at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive, off State Highway 6 in Speegleville.
Admission is free. Dancing is from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and 6:15 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 972-822-3533.
Clogging rally
The 40th annual Texas Clogging Council’s rally, The Greatest Show, will be from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. There will also be a welcome dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and a clogging showcase at 8 p.m. Saturday featuring 15 Texas teams.
Beginner, intermediate and advanced classes will be available, with all ages welcome. Entrance fee is $5.
For council member and non-member convention registration fees, visit texas-clogging.com.
Shrimp, fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry every Friday evening through April 12 behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
Plates cost $10 and are to-go only, consisting of fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and french fries. The serving time is 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out.
Lenten fish fry, bake sale
St. Joseph’s Church in Elk will have a weekly Lenten fish fry and bake sale every Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. through April 12 at St. Joseph’s CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. Dinners are $10 each.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Members Jane Stanfield and Karon Wheeless will present a program on writing with pointed pen.
For more information, call 848-4165.