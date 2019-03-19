District Attorney Barry Johnson will give an update on the transition of the DA’s office Thursday at the monthly meeting of the McLennan County Republican Club.
Judge Vik Deivanayagam will also talk about the DWI/Drug Court.
The club meets at 11:45 a.m. in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. Lunch is $15.
Agency on Aging
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr., invites the public to a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Joanna Adcock, program specialist for the Area Agency on Aging, will speak about the services provided by this agency. Due to limited seating, please notify the church office at 754-7333 by noon Tuesday, March 18.
Christian Writers Workshop
Members of Christian Writers Workshop will share their personal essays at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road. Each essay will describe “A Crossroads Event in My Life.”
All writers are welcome to join the workshop, whether or not they have something prepared to share.
NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at 1 p.m. Thursday at Uncle Dan’s Bar-B-Q, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. For more information, call 772-8663.
Food manager course
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and MCC’s Continuing Education department are offering a professional food manager certification training course April 1 and 8 at MCC’s Continuing Education Community Services Center, 4601 North 19th St.
The course includes training, materials, and ServSafe national food manager certification examination. The certification will be valid anywhere in Texas for five years.
The cost is $125. For more information or to register, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180 by Friday.
Cathedral Choir concert
The John Brown University Cathedral Choir will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Journey Christian Community, 10424 China Spring Road.
A variety of styles will be included, such as Renaissance and Baroque favorites by Palestrina and Handel, plus more contemporary works by René Clausen, Kim André Arnesen, Susan Brumfield and Moses Hogan.
The concert is free and open to the public.