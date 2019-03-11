The West, Texas Ceramic Expo and Handcrafted Items Ceramic Show is Friday and Saturday at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children age 7-17.
For more information, call 716-5227.
Elm Mott fundraiser
Elm Mott Fire and Rescue presents its 2019 annual fundraiser and live auction Saturday, from 4-9 p.m. at Geneva Hall, 720 S. Connally Drive.
Tickets are $10 for an adult barbecue plate, and $5 child plate.
The event also includes live and silent auctions, a gun raffle, live music and train rides for kids.
Call 512-585-7471 for more information.
Camp registration
Waco Children’s Theatre is holding registration for its 30th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 West Waco Drive.
The camp is for youth ages 6-19. Classes in acting, voice, dance and art as well as performances in the Broadway musicals “Frozen” and “Annie“ will be held during the month of June. Call Linda Haskett for details at 776-0707.
Writing contest
The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors age 65 and older to share their story of who has most impacted their life, important lessons they’ve learned, or the story of a life-changing experience.
Winners announced at a special “Legacies Tea” to be held May 4 at the Harrison Senior Center in Waco.
The contest’s goal is to encourage seniors to look at their lives in a meaningful way, and then share a part of it with future generations through their stories.
Deadline for entry is April 12. For more information or if questions, send an email to rosemoyer1@aol.com.
Kiwanis Seniors
Annie Rhodes Johnigan, professional pole vaulter who competed at Baylor University, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 313-8020.