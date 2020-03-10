The Central Texas Beekeepers School will run from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 21 at Brenham High School in Brenham. The school is open to anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about bees.
Participants will learn about the parts of the hive, how to build or assemble equipment, how to install bees, the proper procedure for lighting a smoker, how to inspect bees, how to dress to minimize the possibility of being stung and what to do if stung.
Cost is $65 for the first adult and $60 for additional adults in the family. Cost for students, including college students, is $25. Cost for children under the age of 12 attending classes with a parent is $10.
The cost of the school includes a catered barbecue meal with Blue Bell ice cream and a “school book” with information about beekeeping. Door prizes will be given away, and a drawing for complete bee hives will be held at 5 p.m.
To register or receive a newsletter, go online to centraltexasbeekeepers.org.
For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.
West fish fry
West Catholic Union of Texas No. 31 will serve fish dinners starting at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 301 S. Harrison St. in West. Cost is $10 per plate.
Proceeds will benefit the priest and religious retirement fund.
Parkinson’s support
Meredith Rollins, a physician assistant at Texas Movement Disorder, will discuss Duopa, one of the newest treatments for Parkinson’s disease, during a Heart of Texas Parkinson’s and Caregiver’s Support Group meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For more information, call 776-8778.
Archeology society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will host a presentation by Herman Roessler at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The presentation will cover field studies near Kerrville. Anyone interested in participating in an on-site dig will learn how to sign up, what is needed and the areas of help .
Neighborhood association
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
The public is invited.
