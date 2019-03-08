The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas and the Texas Legal Services Center will have a free pre-clinic workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road to screen for eligibility and gather Transfer on Death Deed documents.
The services center can help Texas property owners who wish to transfer their real property to heirs without the need for probate and help avoid thousands of dollars in probate fees and costs.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Hate program
Kate Chance, of the Southern Poverty Law Center, will present a program titled “Hate and Intolerance in Our Community,” at 9 a.m. Saturday at Temple Rodef Sholom, 1717 N. New Road.
Tickets are required, but are available for free by calling 754-3703.
Challenger tryouts
Tryouts for Waco Challenger Little League Baseball will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Don Deatherage Challenger League Field, behind the Lake Air Little League softball fields.
Waco Challenger Little League is a program for youth and young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities. The league plays on a specially designed field.
There is not a participation fee to play, but registration must be completed Saturday.
For more information, email challengerleaguewaco@yahoo.com.
Bruceville cemetery
The Bruceville Moore Cemetery Association will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in Bruceville Baptist Church, at Benton and Plum streets in Bruceville.
For more information, call Jackie Smith at 722-3476.
WCT camp registration
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 30th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and March 17 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The camp is for youth ages 6-19. Classes in acting, voice, dance and art as well as performances in the Broadway musicals “Frozen” and “Annie“ will be held during the month of June. For details, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Art guild meeting
The Art Guild of Central Texas will meet from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Garden Room at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
Master quilt artist and designer Judy Steward will give a presentation.
The meeting is free for first-time guests. For more information, call 722-9928.