Waco artist Cheryle Chapline will present a demonstration, Seeing Creative Watercolor, during the Central Texas Watercolor Society's meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
The meeting is open to the public.
Chapline’s painting, "Water Dance," was in the National Watercolor Society’s 97th International Show.
Newcomers RSVP
The ladies organization of Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. March 20 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost for lunch is $25.
Guest speaker Bob Anne Senter will give a an entertaining book review on "Living Somewhere Between Estrogen and Death," by Barbara Johnson.
Reservations are due by 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.
Archeology Society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Paleoethnobotanist Leslie Bush will present on "Useful Plants of Ancient Texas." She will also be speaking on archeology techniques related to plant extraction.
Waco Coin Show
The 39th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dozens of dealers and collectors will set up to buy and sell collectible coins and currency, as well as gold and silver.
Admission is $2 per person, with children under 14 admitted free.
For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Drive-thru fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry every Friday evening through April 12 behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
Plates cost $10 and are to-go only, consisting of fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and french fries. The serving time is 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Church in Elk will have a weekly Lenten fish fry and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at St. Joseph’s CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. Dinners are $10 each.