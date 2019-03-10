The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas and the Texas Legal Services Center will have a free pre-clinic workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road to screen for eligibility and gather Transfer on Death Deed documents.
The services center can help Texas property owners who wish to transfer their real property to heirs without the need for probate and help avoid thousands of dollars in probate fees and costs.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Confederate vets
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
A meal will be served at 6 p.m., Trevor Wardlaw will speak on the subject of his book, “The Twenty-Second Texas Infantry also known as Hubbard’s Regiment.”
For more information, call 772-1676.
Rove to speak
Karl Rove, senior adviser to President George W. Bush from 2004 to 2007, will be the keynote speaker at the McLennan County Republican Party’s 65th Anniversary Gala on March 23.
Rove writes a weekly op-ed for The Wall Street Journal and is a Fox News contributor. He is the author of two books and is working on a third on presidential decision-making. He is the founder of the American Crossroads/Senate Leadership Fund Super-PAC.
For more information, call McLennan County Republican headquarters at 772-6955.
CASA session
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of McLennan County will have a CASA 101 informational session at 5:30 p.m. March 25 at 1001 Washington Ave.
CASA recruits, trains, and empowers everyday community members to advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care.
For more information, call 304-7982 or email recruiter@ casaforeverychild.org.
MCC spring break
McLennan Community College will be closed Monday through Saturday for spring break. Classes will resume March 18.
Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University administrative offices will be open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Community Clinic at MCC will remain open for regular business hours.
For more information, visit mclennan.edu.