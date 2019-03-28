Cenikor Foundation, a nonprofit that serves people affected by substance use disorders and behavioral health issues, will host its Boots, Buckles & Bling fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St.
The cost for general tickets is $100. The event will feature a silent auction, testimonials from graduates of Cenikor’s programs, a barbecue dinner, dessert stations and live music by Gary Kyle.
For more information, call 281-468-4545.
Westphalia fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry every Friday evening through April 12 behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
Plates cost $10 and are to-go only, consisting of fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and french fries. The serving time is 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out.
St. Joseph fish fry
St. Joseph’s Church in Elk will have a weekly Lenten fish fry and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at St. Joseph’s CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. Dinners are $10 each.
St. Philip fish fry
The Knights of Columbus at St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, are hosting a fish fry every Friday during Lent, from 5-7 p.m. or until the fish runs out. Fish plates with sides will be sold for $10.
Take out or dine-in is available. For more information, call 640-0546.
Antique farm show
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club, the Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association Branch 220, will hold its annual ride and show Friday and Saturday.
The 20-mile ride will start at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Scott Monell’s Place, 886 Steinkamp Road in McGregor. Ride entry fee is $10.
The show will start at 9 a.m. Saturday in Tonkawa Park in Crawford. There is no entry fee. A free light breakfast will be available to all exhibitors starting at 9:30 a.m. The Prairie Chapel School Association will serve hamburgers, trimmings and drinks to participants and the general public starting at 11:30 as a fundraiser for the historic Prairie Chapel School.
For more information, call 486-2366.