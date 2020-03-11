The Texas Clogging Council will have its 41st annual rally, “Dia de los Muertos Bailando,” from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will bring together people who share an appreciation of clog dancing and includes workshop classes Friday and Saturday for dancers at all skill levels. There also will be a dance Friday night and exhibitions Saturday night.
For more information or updates on the event, visit texas-clogging.com or call 512-292-1030.
HOT Fair & Rodeo scholarships
The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo presented by H-E-B is accepting applications for its scholarship program. Applications are available from local high school counselors, at hotfair.com and extracoeventscenter.com and must be postmarked on or before Friday.
Each applicant must provide a sealed official high school transcript, recommendation letter from a principal or counselor, two letters of recommendation from non-family members and a one-page essay.
Archeology society
The Central Texas Archeology Society will host a presentation by Herman Roessler at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The presentation will cover field studies near Kerrville. Anyone interested in participating in an on-site dig will learn how to sign up and what help is needed.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell, will have a Lenten fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 3.
The meal consists of fried fish, french fries, beans, coleslaw and hush puppies for $10.
St. Mary’s fish fry
St. Mary’s Council #1358 Knights of Columbus will have a Lenten fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 5515 Sanger Ave.
The cost for the meal is $9, and dessert is $1.
Square dancing
The Texas Association of Singles Square Dancers will have its 46th annual spring roundup Friday and Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.
Admission is free for for non-square dancers and spectators. For more information, contact Jackie Duraso at 903-315-9112.
