Caritas of Waco Food Pantry, 300 S. 15th St., is temporarily moving to a Monday-Thursday operating schedule. The organization will continue to distribute food using a drive-thru system from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m., but will not be open on Friday starting this week.
Individuals who are homeless or who have no vehicle will also be served by Caritas staff stationed adjacent to the drive-thru area.
The Caritas guidelines for receiving food have not changed. Families may receive food assistance once a month with the exception of the homeless population, who may be served once a week.
Because the food distribution is outdoors, it may be suspended during periods of rain. Individuals are encouraged to call Caritas at 753-4593 before coming if the weather conditions appear to make food distribution questionable.
Those wanting to go through the drive-thru should approach Caritas using Mary Avenue between 15th and 16th streets.
Recipients must remain in their vehicles at all times unless otherwise directed. Caritas staff, using social distancing methods, will come to each vehicle, will register the occupants to receive food and will then place food items in the trunk of a car or the bed of a truck.
Lake Waco parks
Waco city parks will remain open, but public restrooms will be locked. Other coronavirus control measures including social distancing and a prohibition on gatherings will be in place until further notice, according to parks director Jonathan Cook.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed all Lake Waco parks, including at the Lake Waco dam, until further notice. Boat ramps at Speegleville, Midway, Airport Park, Lacy Point and Koehne Park are open.
Camping is also closed at Lake Waco parks, with reservations for dates through May 15 being canceled.
Recycling center, landfill, curbside pickups
The Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St., is closed until April 7. The Waco Landfill, 1624 Hannah Hill Road, remains open.
Waco Solid Waste Services trash, brush, yard waste and recycling services at residential curbside will continue.
In addition, the Solid Waste Operation Center at 501 Schroeder Drive in Waco is open for call-in customers only. No walk-in customers are allowed at this time.
For more information, call 299-2612.
