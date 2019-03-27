YMCA is hosting its Color Run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Woodway Park, at the end of Estates Drive near Lake Waco.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Livestrong program at YMCA.

The fun run is not timed. It will start in Woodway Park 1 and wind 2.5 miles through Woodway Park 2 before winding up back in Park 1. Runners will be sprayed with powered colors along the route.

Lunch and a colorful dance party follow the event.

For more information, call Carla Browning at 776-6612.

Attic Treasures

Historic Waco Foundation is taking donations for its Attic Treasures sale. Gently used items will be accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 29 at the Brazos Place shopping center, 4328 W. Waco Drive.

Sale dates are May 3-5 with a preview party May 2. For information, call 753-5166.

HOT Airshow

The Heart of Texas Airshow will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6 and 7 at the TSTC airport, 3801 Campus Drive.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the all-new F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and the U.S. Army Special Operations Black Daggers Parachute Team will take part.

Ticket costs range from $15 to $25.

For more information, call 303-862-2869.

Food protection class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department will have Food Protection Management training sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 8 at MCC’s Continuing Education Department, 4601 North 19th St.

To register for the class, call the extension office at 757-5180.

Panhellenic Forum

Waco Alumnae Panhellenic’s Spring Forum will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Waco First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.

The event is for high school seniors or community college students not already associated with a sorority.

Preregister at wacopanhellenic.org.

Blood drive

The Vantage at Waco apartment complex will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3001 S. New Road in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Amy Heartstack at 477-7002.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

