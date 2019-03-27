YMCA is hosting its Color Run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Woodway Park, at the end of Estates Drive near Lake Waco.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Livestrong program at YMCA.
The fun run is not timed. It will start in Woodway Park 1 and wind 2.5 miles through Woodway Park 2 before winding up back in Park 1. Runners will be sprayed with powered colors along the route.
Lunch and a colorful dance party follow the event.
For more information, call Carla Browning at 776-6612.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation is taking donations for its Attic Treasures sale. Gently used items will be accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through April 29 at the Brazos Place shopping center, 4328 W. Waco Drive.
Sale dates are May 3-5 with a preview party May 2. For information, call 753-5166.
HOT Airshow
The Heart of Texas Airshow will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6 and 7 at the TSTC airport, 3801 Campus Drive.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the all-new F-35 Lightning II Demo Team and the U.S. Army Special Operations Black Daggers Parachute Team will take part.
Ticket costs range from $15 to $25.
For more information, call 303-862-2869.
Food protection class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department will have Food Protection Management training sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 and 8 at MCC’s Continuing Education Department, 4601 North 19th St.
To register for the class, call the extension office at 757-5180.
Panhellenic Forum
Waco Alumnae Panhellenic’s Spring Forum will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Waco First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The event is for high school seniors or community college students not already associated with a sorority.
Preregister at wacopanhellenic.org.
Blood drive
The Vantage at Waco apartment complex will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3001 S. New Road in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Amy Heartstack at 477-7002.