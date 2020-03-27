The Humane Society of Central Texas is seeking volunteers to join its K9 Clean Team to bathe dogs at the Waco Animal Shelter.
Volunteers will be trained in how to give regular and medicated baths to dogs, making the dogs feel pampered and loved. Some of the shelter dogs have skin conditions that require weekly and sometimes even more frequent baths.
When volunteers give dogs baths, it also frees up city staff to do more of the many things that are already on their plates to care for the dogs.
To volunteer, go to the Waco Animal Shelter from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, contact Dr. Paula Rivadeneira, executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas, at 447-0368 or paular@hsctx.org.
No church
Because of shelter-in-place orders banning gatherings, Church Under the Bridge will not meet over the next several weeks. A take-away lunch only for the homeless will be available at 601 Webster Ave.
There will also be a table for communion and prayer.
Lawn waste
The city of Waco solid waste department is reminding residents to use paper lawn bags for leaves and grass clippings during “green weeks.”
The maximum number of bags is 20 per green week. For more information, go to waco-texas.com, and for questions, call 299-2612.
Waco parks
Waco city parks will remain open, but public restrooms will be locked. Other coronavirus control measures, including social distancing and a prohibition on gatherings, will be in place until further notice, according to Waco Parks Director Jonathan Cook.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed all Lake Waco parks including the Lake Waco dam until further notice. Boat ramps at Speegleville, Midway, Flat Rock, Airport Park, Lacy Point and Koehne Park are open.
Camping has been closed at Lake Waco parks with reservations for dates through May 15 being canceled.
WIC mobile unit
The Waco McLennan County Public Health District’s Women, Infants and Children program has a mobile unit in the parking lot of the Health District at 225 W. Waco Drive.
From that mobile unit WIC clients can pick up the necessary items normally obtained inside the now closed Health District offices. To make an appoint to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.
