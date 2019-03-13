The 2019 Texas Food Truck Showdown will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
The event features 40 food trucks from across Texas and other states. Competition will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which time the food trucks will only be accepting Tasty Tickets in exchange for a serving of their signature dishes. Drinks, beer and merchandise will be available at respective tables accepting cash and credit.
The food trucks will open from 4 to 8 p.m. with their full menus for cash or credit purchases.
The Pop Up Market has been expanded this year to include a variety of non-food vendors from around Central Texas. Austin Reptile Shows will be on-site giving presentations at 10:30 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m., and a petting zoo will be available in the KidsZone.
New this year is the addition of a peanut butter and jelly boxed lunch option for children, available for $5 .
For more information, call 757-5605.
Elm Mott fundraiser
The Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department will have a barbecue dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive.
Tickets are $10 for an adult barbecue plate, and $5 for a child plate.
The event will also include live and silent auctions, a gun raffle, live music and train rides for kids.
For more information, call 512-585-7471.
Volleyball tournament
The Woodway Public Safety Association will have a coed volleyball tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive.
Entry fee is $50. Participants must be at least 16 years old.
Waco Jazz Orchestra
The Waco Jazz Orchestra, featuring Cecil Welch, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. The concert is free.
For more information, call the McLennan Community College Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
Ceramic expo
The West, Texas Ceramic Expo and Handcrafted Items Ceramic Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the West Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive.
Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children ages 7-17.
For more information, call 716-5227.