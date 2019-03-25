The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club, EDGETA Branch 220, will hold its annual ride and show on Friday and Saturday.
The 20-mile ride begins at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Scott Monell’s Place, 886 Steinkamp Road, in McGregor. Ride entry fee is $10.
The show on Saturday begins at 9 a.m. in Tonkawa Park in Crawford. There is no entry fee. A free light breakfast will be available to all exhibitors beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Prairie Chapel School Association will serve hamburgers and drinks to participants and the general public beginning at 11:30 as a fundraiser for the historic Prairie Chapel School.
For more information, call 486-2366 or email vmassirer@yahoo.com.
Axtell blood drive
Axtell High School hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 308 Ottawa in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Brandon Dieterich at 863-5301.
Albaugh Lecture
The 2019 Roy B. Albaugh Lecture, “Can a Scientist Believe in Miracles?” is Thursday at 4 p.m. in Bennett Auditorium at Baylor University.
The Baylor chapter of Phi Beta Kappa presents Albaugh lecturer Dr. Ian Hutchinson. A renowned professor of nuclear science and engineering at M.I.T. and the author of numerous publications on religion and science. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Black colleges fair
The annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Community Fair is Saturday, from 2-4 p.m. at the Quinn Campus Multipurpose Building, 1020 Elm Ave.
The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Community Fair is free and open to all area students, parents, or anyone else interested in higher education. Connect with HBCU representatives from across the nation as well as local organizations offering valuable resources to college-bound students. Learn about campus life, financial aid, scholarships, ACT/SAT prep, FAFSA tips, application options, entrance requirements and much more.
Call 218-9367 for more information.
Kiwanis Seniors
Kim Patterson, executive director of the MCC Foundation, is guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.