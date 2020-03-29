Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic is available. Help line specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
The help line is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Online foster signup
The Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, is moving to an online- and phone-based foster and adoption matchmaking service with curbside meet-and-greets in the animal shelter parking lot by appointment only, to address concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone interested in fostering or adopting an animal should go to hsctx.org to submit an application. For those without internet service, visit the shelter during operating hours to get a paper application.
Fosters and adopters must be at least 18 years old and have valid identification, and renters must provide written proof of their landlord’s animal policy.
The Humane Society of Central Texas is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, email Paula Rivadeneira at paular@hsctx.org, or call 447-0368.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking financial donations to help meet the increased demand associated with the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the loss in revenue from the closing of its thrift store during the emergency shelter-in-place period.
Donations are accepted at give.salvationarmytexas.org, by calling 756-7271 or by mailing a check to 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX, 76710.
Silo marathon
The Silo District Marathon is postponed until Oct. 4. The event was originally scheduled for April 26.
