Historic Waco Foundation is selling tickets in advance of its Attic Treasures Preview Party on April 30 at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $40 per person.
The party is a first pick of the foundation’s Attic Treasures sale, which includes a wide variety of home furnishings, glassware and more.
Reservations are required by April 27. For more information, call 753-5166.
Curbside book pickup
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations will start offering curbside pickup Monday morning, operating from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The libraries remain closed through March 29.
To reserve books and set a pickup time, go to waco-texas.com/cms-library. The library will send an email or text when reserved books are ready. Customers should call when prompted that their selection is ready.
- Central: 254-750-5943
- East Waco: 254-750-8620
- South Waco: 254-750-8621
- West Waco: 254-750-3695
Customers should have their library card read and stay in their car when they arrive. Books will be brought to the car.
Return book drop boxes remain open throughout the shutdown due to coronavirus.
Miniature golf
The Waco Founder Lions Club will have a miniature golf tournament April 25 at Waco Lions Park.
The tournament will include a cocktail buffet, prizes and a silent auction. The entry fee is $50 for a two-person team. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the club’s Projects for Charity and Waco Lions Park.
Tee time is 6 p.m., and check-in and on-site registration will start at 5 p.m. For more information on early registration, call 776-5341.
Stilwell pancakes
The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast will run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. June 13 at the Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The cost is $6. All money raised goes to the Stilwell Activity Fund, which provides extras for Stilwell residents and supports in-house projects.
The all you can eat breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
Cancellations
Visit wacotrib.com for a complete list of cancellations and postponements.
