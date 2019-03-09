The 39th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dozens of dealers and collectors will set up to buy and sell collectible coins and currency, as well as gold and silver.
Admission is $2 per person, with children under 14 admitted free.
For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Deed workshop
The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas and the Texas Legal Services Center will have a free pre-clinic workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road to screen for eligibility and gather Transfer on Death Deed documents.
The services center can help Texas property owners who wish to transfer their real property to heirs without the need for probate and help avoid thousands of dollars in probate fees and costs.
For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.
Bruceville cemetery
The Bruceville Moore Cemetery Association will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in Bruceville Baptist Church, at Benton and Plum streets in Bruceville.
For more information, call Jackie Smith at 722-3476.
WCT camp
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 30th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and March 17 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The camp is for youth ages 6-19. Classes in acting, voice, dance and art as well as performances in the Broadway musicals “Frozen” and “Annie“ will be held during the month of June. For details, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Wings of Freedom
The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom tour will have grounds tours and displays from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the ramp at Texas Aero, 7815 Karl May Drive at the Waco Regional Airport.
A B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft” bombers and a P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” fighter, will fly into the Waco Regional Airport at noon Monday and depart at noon Wednesday.
Interior tours and special flights onboard the aircraft are available. For ticket prices and more information, contact Hunter Chaney at hchaney@collingsfoundation.org or 800-568-8924.