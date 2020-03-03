The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas will present a Texas Independence Day program at 5 p.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.
Awards will be presented for Heart of Texas Regional History Fair winners, the Texas History Teacher Grant recipient and fourth- and seventh-grade essay writers.
The Waco Village Chapter of Children of The Republic of Texas will also be in attendance.
Author visits workshop
Christian Writers Workshop is hosting author Frank Ball at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Ball will speak on the ins and outs of self-publishing.
Waco Links
Waco Links Fellowship meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s Bar-B-Que, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
Kyle O’Brien, a former NCAA golf champion at Southern Methodist University, will be the guest speaker.
Call Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 for more information.
Style show
Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs hosts a spring style show and luncheon Thursday at the group’s clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd.
There will be seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fashions well be presented by Chico’s of Waco and Lauren’s of Marlin. Tickets cost $25.
For more information, email 2900wfwc@gmail.com.
MCC career fair
McLennan Community College will host its eighth annual career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Conference Center at MCC, 4601 N. 19th St.
Dozens of employers will be offering internships as well as long-term employment at area companies. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring several copies of their résumés.
The fair is free and open to the public, and is hosted by MCC Career Services, the University Center at MCC, Tarleton State University-Waco, and Texas Tech University-Waco.
For more information, call 299-8882.
Transit committee
The Technical Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization meets Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Waco Transit System Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St.
Updates from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding significant highway construction within the Waco metropolitan area will be discussed.
Call 750-5650 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.