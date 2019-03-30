Carleen Bright Arboretum hosts the Woodway Wine Tour Friday, from 7-10 p.m.
Sample wines from local wineries as well as craft beers while enjoying live music.
Tickets are $40 per person, and are limited. Must be age 21 or older.
For more information, call 399-9204.
‘Mnemonic’ opens
Baylor University Theatre presents “Mnemonic” at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave.
Tickets cost $20. Performance times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 710-1865.
Czech Heritage
The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas meets Sunday at 2 p.m. at the West Community Center.
Steve Beseda will be speaking about the Waco Pivovar, a Czech brewery being developed in downtown Waco.
Panhellenic forum
Waco Alumnae Panhellenic’s Spring Forum is Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
This event is for high school seniors or community college students not already associated with a national sorority.
Preregister at wacopanhellenic.org.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation is taking donations for its Attic Treasures sale. Gently used items are accepted at 4323 W. Waco Drive Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., through April 29.
Sale dates are May 3-5 with a preview party May 2. For information, call 753-5166.
Waco High class of ’69
The Waco High School class of 1969 is celebrating its 50th reunion with a social on Friday and dinner on Saturday.
Invitations have already been mailed but not all classmates have responded. All Tigers from this class are urged to attend and can call for more information call Shirley Helleson Batson at 715-2080.
Food class
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department host a Food Protection Management training Monday, April 1, and Monday, April 8.
The training is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Continuing Education Department at MCC.
To register for the class, call the Extension Office at 757-5180.
Youth awards
The Rotary Club Youth Citizenship Awards will be presented Monday at the club’s weekly meeting at noon.
Waco Rotary Club meets at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd. The awards are co-sponsored by the Waco Tribune-Herald.