The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s Women’s, Infants and Children program has a mobile unit in the parking lot of the health district at 225 W. Waco Drive.

From the mobile unit, WIC clients can pick up necessary items normally obtained inside the now-closed Health District offices.

To make an appointment to receive services from the mobile unit, call 750-5474.

Water offices closed

The City of Waco water offices at 425 Franklin Ave. are closed because of the COVID-19 declaration issued Monday. Customers can still make payments via the drive-thru, drop box, online, the call center at 299-2489, and at H-E-B stores.

For new service, disconnections, problems and other information, call 299-2489, including after hours.

Humane Society

The Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, is moving to an online- and phone-based foster and adoption matchmaking service with curbside meet-and-greets in the animal shelter parking lot by appointment only, to address concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

People who are interested in fostering or adopting an animal should go to hsctx.org and submit an online application. For those without internet service, visit the shelter during operating hours to get a paper application.

Fosters and adopters must be at least 18 years old, have valid identification, and renters must provide written proof of their landlord’s animal policy.

The Humade Society of Central Texas is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email Paula Rivadeneira at paular@hsctx.org, or call 447-0368.

Alzheimer’s group

The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual caregiver conference, “Continuing our Journey of Knowledge, Skills & Hope,” has been postponed until Sept. 24 at the McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.

For more information, call the Alzheimer’s Association at 753-7722.

Cancellations

Go to wacotrib.com for a list of cancellations and postponements, updated daily.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments