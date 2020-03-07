The Texas Clogging Council will have its 41st annual rally, “Dia de los Muertos Bailando,” from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will bring together people who share an appreciation of the art form of clog dancing and includes workshop classes Friday and Saturday for dancers at all skill levels. There also will be a dance Friday night and exhibitions Saturday night.
For more information, visit texas-clogging.com or call 512-292-1030.
Independence Day celebration
Historic Waco Foundation’s East Terrace House, 100 Mill St., will host a Texas Independence Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature hands-on pioneer- and frontier-inspired activities and crafts including the making of corn husk dolls, demonstrations, outdoor games and refreshments.
Cost is $10 per family.
Compost, mulch sale
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring compost, top soil and mulch sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the former Bank of America drive-thru facility on Austin Avenue downtown.
In the case of inclement weather, the sale will take place on an alternate date.
Keep Waco Beautiful will sell organic compost, top soil and mulch provided by Living Earth — Waco. All products are $4 a bag. All Living Earth products are from recycled yard waste from Waco.
To preorder, call 339-1077.
SKYWARN class
The National Weather Service will offer a free severe weather training class from 6 to 8 p.m. March 16 in Room 5-6 of Baylor University’s Cashion Academic Center.
The class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
It will be held in partnership with Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management and Baylor University Emergency Management.
For more information, call Jennifer Dunn at 817-831-1157.
