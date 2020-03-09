Baylor University PhD candidate Grace Pruitt will share her work using biotechnology to create a mosquitocidal nectar plant as a form of mosquito population control at a presentation March 12 at the Mayborn Museum.
The event begins at 2 p.m. and is included in the price of admission.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society will host the program “Herbs and Fairy Gardens” at 9:30 a.m. March 10 at the Whitehall Center, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Sons of Confederate Veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 717-1186.
Watercolor society
Guest artist Bev Boren, voted 2019 Showstopper by Watercolor Artist Magazine, will give a demonstration of her techniques at the March 11 meeting of the Central Texas Watercolor Society.
The group meets from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For more information, call 471-5955.
Parkinson support
Meredith Rollins, PA, from Texas Movement Disorder, will discuss DUOPA, one of the newest treatments for Parkinson disease at the Parkinson Support Group meeting Thursday.
The group meets at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, at 3 p.m.
For more information, call 776-8778.
Compost sale
Keep Waco Beautiful is having its annual spring compost, top soil and mulch sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. March 14.
In the case of inclement weather, the sale will take place on an alternate date.
The sale takes place in the former Bank of America drive-through banking facility in downtown Waco.
KWB is selling organic compost, top soil and mulch provided Living Earth — Waco. All products are $4 a bag. All Living Earth products are from recycled yard waste from Waco.
Pre-order by calling 339-1077.
Styrofoam recycling
In honor of Earth Day, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will collect styrofoam for recycling Sunday, April 26, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., on the parking lot at the corner of Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.
Email anorthc@aol.com for more information.
