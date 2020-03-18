McLennan County Tax Office locations are closed to the public until further notice. The office remains staffed, and services are still available by mail and online. Payments can be deposited in the drop box located to the right of the entrance of the McLennan County Records Building at 214 N. Fourth St.
The COVID-19 situation is evolving on a daily basis and will continue to be evaluated closely for the benefit of customers and staff of the McLennan County Tax Office.
The office’s telephone number is 757-5130.
Property taxes will continue to incur penalties and interest if not paid on time. Please bring payments to the office’s drop-off box, mail the payment to P.O. Box 406, Waco, TX, 76703, or pay online with a convenience fee at co.mclennan.tx.us.
For motor vehicle transactions, Gov. Greg Abbott has waived certain vehicle registration, titling and parking placard regulations under his disaster declaration.
Food pantry changes
Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry, 106 W. Lyndale Drive in Robinson, is changing its process for food distribution planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns.
Once at the pantry, clients will register and receive their boxes in their cars. Recipients will not be allowed out of their cars.
All clients will need to come down Old Robinson Road and turn on to Lyndale to get in line. Then drivers will proceed toward U.S. Highway 77 to exit. The alley next to the pantry will be closed.
For more information, call 307-7225.
Paper lawn bags
The city of Waco solid waste department is reminding residents to use paper lawn bags for leaves and grass clippings during “green weeks.”
The maximum number of bags is 20 per green week.
Visit waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste to learn more or call 299-2612 with questions.
Church Under the Bridge
Because of the new requirement prohibiting groups of 10 or more, Church Under the Bridge will not meet for the next several weeks. A take-away lunch only for the homeless will be available at the church’s weekly meeting location, 601 Webster Ave.
There will also be a table for communion and prayer.
Cancellations online
Cancellations of events and meetings can be found at wacotrib.com and on the Tribune-Herald Facebook page. The listings are not subject to the paywall.
