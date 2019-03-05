The Texas Association of Single Square Dancers’ 45th Annual Round-Up will start at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive, off State Highway 6 in Speegleville.
Admission is free. Dancing is from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and 6:15 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 972-822-3533.
MCC Wind Ensemble
McLennan Community College will have a Wind Ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ball Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free. For more information, call 299-8283.
Texas Independence
The Sterling C. Robertson Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum for a Texas Independence Day Celebration.
Essay contest winners will receive awards.
International Women’s Day
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a casual conversation from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with leading women in their fields in celebration of International Women’s Day.
With a focus on this year’s theme, “Balance for Better,” topics will include gender balance in the workplace, work-life balance and tactics for success.
Panelists include Baylor University journalism professor Mia Moody-Ramirez, Baylor cybersecurity privacy law lecturer Violet Sullivan and Seedhouse Creative President Cathi Davis.
The talk is included in the price of admission to the museum.
Christian Writers Workshop
Local author Mary Hamilton will speak to the Christian Writers Workshop during its meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Her topic is “Taking the Fear Out of Marketing.”
Hamilton is the author of a series of Christian novels for middle-grade youths and a contemporary Christian novel for adults.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
Spring break at Ranger museum
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will have its Spring Break Roundup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees can meet Texas Ranger re-enactors and see a real Texas Ranger.
For more information, visit texasranger.org.