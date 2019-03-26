Waco’s Friends for Life plans to open a tool thrift shop at 430 Lake Air Drive. The first tool donation drop-off and volunteer sign-up is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the new building.
The shop needs shelving, display units, bins for small items and pegboards, as well as hand tools, such as hammers, screwdrivers, power saws, sanders and drills in any condition.
More drop-offs and sign-ups will be scheduled regularly until the shop opens June 29.
The program will be staffed and managed entirely by volunteers with the goal of funding Friends for Life’s work with the elderly and people with disabilities in 45 Texas counties.
For more information, call Easton Preston at 772-7600 or email tools@friendsforlife.org.
Cenikor fundraiser
Cenikor Foundation, a nonprofit that serves people affected by substance use disorders and behavioral health issues, will host its Boots, Buckles & Bling fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St.
The cost for general tickets is $100. The event will feature a silent auction, testimonials from graduates of Cenikor’s programs, a barbecue dinner, dessert stations and live music by Gary Kyle.
For more information, call 281-468-4545 or email bhowland@cenikor.org.
‘Can a Scientist Believe in Miracles?’
The Baylor University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa’s 2019 Roy B. Albaugh Lecture, “Can a Scientist Believe in Miracles?” will start at 4 p.m. Thursday in Bennett Auditorium, located in the Draper Academic Building, 1420 S. Seventh St. at Baylor.
This year’s Albaugh lecturer is Ian Hutchinson, a nuclear science and engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and author of numerous publications on religion and science.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
St. Philip fish fry
The Knights of Columbus at St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will have a fish fry every Friday during Lent, from 5 to 7 p.m. or until the fish runs out. Fish plates with sides will be sold for $10.
Takeout or dine-in is available. For more information, call 640-0546.