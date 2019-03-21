Learn how to produce your own honey and help save the bees by attending the Central Texas Beginning Beekeepers School on Saturday, March 23 in Brenham. The school is open to the public for anyone interested in keeping bees or that wants to learn about bees.
The cost is $65 for the first adult and $60 for additional adults in the family. Students, including college, are $25 while children under 12 are $10.
The school starts at 8 a.m. and will be over at 5:30 p.m. The school will be held at Brenham High School in Brenham.
For further information call 979-277-0411.
Crime lab open house
The Texas Department of Public Safety will have an open house at its Waco crime lab from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at 1617 E. Crest Drive.
Tours will start every 30 minutes.
RSVP by Friday by calling 759-7180 or emailing wacocrimelab@dps.texas.gov.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild meets March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Avenue.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is hosting an information breakfast for potential volunteers Saturday, March 23, from 7:30-11 a.m. at the Salvation Army Corps, 1225 S. I-35.
Volunteers are needed to join the Salvation Army’s disaster team. RSVP to 756-7271 or email salarmywaco@gmail.com.
Community choir
Waco Community Choir performs March 23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Faith Temple Baptist Church in Lorena, 1197 Old Lorena Road.
The choir is traveling to Las Vegas Nevada March 28-31, and funds donated during this concert will offset some of the expenses for the trip.
Call 498-1346 for more information.
Miniature golf tournament
The Waco Founders Lions Club is sponsoring a miniature golf tournament Saturday, April 13th, at Waco Lions Park.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the club’s Project for Charity. Tee time is 6 p.m.
Call 776-5341 for more information or early registration.
Lenten fish fry
The Knights of Columbus at St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, are hosting a fish fry every Friday during Lent, from 5-7 p.m. or until the fish runs out. Fish plates with sides will be sold for $10.
Take out or dine-in is available. For more information, call 640-0546.