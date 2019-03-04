The Mayborn Museum is hosting a casual conversation with leading women in their fields in celebration of International Women’s Day Wednesday.
With a focus on the 2019 theme, Balance for Better, topics will include gender balance in the work place, work-life balance, and tactics for setting yourself up for success.
Panelists include Dr. Mia Moody Ramirez, Baylor University professor and graduate program director for Journalism, Public Relations and New Media; Violet Sullivan, JD, MBA, Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and professor of cybersecurity privacy law for Baylor Law School; and Cathi Davis, president of Seed House Creative.
The talk is from 2-3:30 p.m. and is included in the price of admission to the museum.
Managing falls
A Matter of Balance, a fall prevention program with an exercise component, is available to people who have fallen or have a fear of falling beginning Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th Street.
Sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging, this free eight-week workshop emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls and teaches exercises that increase muscle strength, flexibility, and balance.
Classes will meet Tuesdays through April 16, from 2-4:30 p.m.
For more information, call 292-1857.
‘Taste of West’
The West Catholic Daughters of the Americas hosts its Fat Tuesday “Taste of West” fundraiser Tuesday at the West Knights of Columbus Club, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, from 4:30-7:00 pm.
The donation for adults is $10 and children $5.
Band concert
Waco Community Band performs in concert Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Admission is free. Call 299-8283 for more information.
Waco Links
Waco Links Fellowship meets Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Uncle Dan’s BBQ on Lake Air Drive.
Featured guest speaker is Ronnie Lee, who will present, “How to have power in the game of golf and life.”
For additional information, contact Ben Hagins at benhagins@hot.rr.com or 501-984-0606.
Kiwanis Seniors
Jim Holley, local stock broker, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. For more information, call 313-8020.