Chris Evilia, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director, will be the featured speaker at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Evilia will present a program titled “The Next 25 Years of Transportation in Waco.”
For more information, call 776-2115.
Quilters’ guild
The Waco Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
The program, titled “A Man and His Quilts,” will be presented by Michael Young. Terry Glover will share technique tips on lace shaping at 5:30 p.m.
Alzheimer’s group
Anyone taking care of a loved one who has Alzheimer’s or another dementia is invited to join a free Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Internal Medicine & Senior Clinic, 2201 MacArthur Drive, Suite 100.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. every third Wednesday. For more information, call 202-6500.
Spinning and weaving
The H.O.T. Spinners and Weavers guild will be exploring the art of handspinning with handspindles during its meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
‘Beating Guns’
Church Under the Bridge will host “Beating Guns,” a program by authors Shane Claiborne and Michael Martin, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Meyer Center chapel, 1226 Washington Ave.
The authors, who are on a 37-city tour, will speak about hope for people who are weary of violence.
Local victims will also share their stories, while a blacksmith forges a garden tool from a gun.
YMCA Livestrong
A Livestrong program at the YMCA will start Tuesday and continue meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for 12 weeks.
There is no cost for the program, and membership is not required, but space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Carla Browning at 776-6612 or carla.browning@ymcactx.org.
Livestrong at the YMCA is a designed to help cancer survivors reclaim their health and fitness. Participants, along with other cancer survivors, learn to use resistance training and cardio equipment in a manner that is safe for them.