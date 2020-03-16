The Central Texas Food Bank is reminding area residents that local food pantries are intended for use by those facing ongoing food insecurity, including those intensified by the current pandemic situation.
The pantries are not designed as an alternative for finding items a local grocery store may be out of temporarily.
Those facing hunger who need help can use the Food Bank’s “Find Food Now” feature at centraltexasfoodbank.org.
Those who wish to help by making a monetary donation during this time of need can do so by visiting centraltexasfoodbank.org and clicking on the “donate” button.
Pet fosters needed
The Humane Society of Central Texas is urgently requesting foster homes that can keep pets for up to six weeks.
The goal is to increase its foster base by 60 families in case the Waco Animal Shelter is forced to close to the public in response to the CORVID-19 pandemic.
Contact foster coordinator Jenny at JennyL@hsctx.org or at 754-1454. The Humane Society will match fosters with the pet that best suits their home and lifestyle.
FNB announcement
First National Bank of Central Texas announced that it was suspending in-person teller, new account and loan services beginning Wednesday at all of its five banking centers in the Waco area in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The drive-through banks will remain open.
The bank said in a notice to customers that it will have extra staffing to handle drive-through banking traffic, and all ATMs remain in operation.
Customers with questions are asked to call 772-9330.
I-35 update
The Texas Department of Transportation announced that work crews will close the southbound frontage road overnight from U.S. 84 to Forrest Street to allow for paving work.
This nightly closure is anticipated to last through Wednesday.
Prayer service
Unity Spiritual Center is holding a service of healing prayers for loved ones and friends, for our country, and for the world.
The half-hour service begins at noon on Tuesday at 400 S. 1st St., Hewitt.
Cancellations
Cancellations of events and meetings can be found at www.wacotrib.com as well as on our Facebook page. The listings are not subject to the paywall.
