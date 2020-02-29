Current and retired officers from the Waco Police Department are expected to attend a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday to unveil a sign naming a portion of Highway 84 in memory of slain Waco police Sgt. Bobby Vicha. The ceremony unveiling the sign, which is open to the public, will be at U.S. Highway 84 and Vicha Lane near Axtell.
Bobby Vicha, a respected 18-year veteran of the Waco Police Department, was 39 when convicted triple murderer Billie Wayne Coble ambushed him and his parents, Robert and Zelda Vicha, and killed them at their Axtell homes in 1989. Coble spent almost three decades on death row before he was executed last year.
J.R. Vicha and Jennifer Easter worked with state legislators and county leaders to promote legislation and a resolution seeking the highway designation in honor of their father.
State Rep. Kyle Kacal and State Sen. Brian Birdwell are expected to attend.
'Australia on Fire'
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary "Australia on Fire," at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollos Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Dr.
The film portrays the horror of the massive recent Australian bush fires with interviews of survivors and stunning video footage. Pizza and salad buffet served.
Everyone is welcome and the film and dinner are free. Email anorthc@aol.com for more information.
Baylor ensemble
The Baylor Symphonic Band, conducted by Isaiah Odajima, D.M.A., associate professor of ensembles, and the Wind ensemble, directed by J. Eric Wilson, D.M.A., professor of ensembles and conducting, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The concert is free and open to the public.
MCC career fair
McLennan Community College will host its eighth annual Career Fair from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday in the Conference Center at MCC, 4601 N. 19th St. The free event is hosted by MCC Career Services, the University Center at MCC, Tarleton State University-Waco, and Texas Tech University-Waco.
Dozens of employers will be offering internships as well as long-term employment at Waco-area companies. The fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring several copies of their résumés.
For more information, call 299-8882.
