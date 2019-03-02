McLennan County Walk Across Texas will have a kickoff event at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Redwood Shelter in Cameron Park. Walk Across Texas gives individuals, teams of up to eight people or school classes a goal of walking the 832 miles it would take to cross Texas during the eight-week program.
This year’s program runs through April 29, and its purpose is to help people of all ages support one another to establish the habit of regular physical activity.
For more information, call 757-5180.
Navy Band
The U.S. Navy Concert Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Jones Concert Hall of the Glennis McCrary Music Building at Baylor University.
The Navy Concert Band, the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy, will present an array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and a modern wind ensemble repertoire. The band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 90 years.
All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.
Writing contest
The Waco Women’s Lions Club and Meals on Wheels Waco are hosting a “Legacy Story” writing contest for seniors to share their story of who has most impacted their life, important lessons they’ve learned, or the story of a life-changing experience.
All seniors age 65 and better are invited to enter the free contest. Winners will be announced at a special “Legacies Tea” May 4 at the Harrison Senior Center in Waco.
Entries should be mailed to Legacies, c/o Rose Moyer, P.O. Box 895, Hewitt, TX, 76643. Deadline for entry is April 12. For more information, email rosemoyer1@aol.com.
Baylor clinical study
Women age 18 or older with bothersome hot flashes may be eligible to participate in a free clinical study at Baylor University.
The study will investigate hypnosis interventions to reduce hot flashes. Participants may be eligible to receive up to $125 upon completion of the study requirements. For more information, call 296-0824 or email mindbody@baylor.edu.